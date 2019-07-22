BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen is receiving treatment for flesh-eating bacteria at a Maryland hospital.
The 16-year-old boy from North Carolina was visiting Baltimore with his family when he started showing symptoms for strep bacteria.
Kahlil Coakley had 10 surgeries over the two to three weeks he’s been at Sinai Hospital.
[WARNING] The photos linked here and below may be deemed graphic. Please take caution when scrolling down.
His parents can’t say where he may have contracted the bacteria but told WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff that is started with a bug bite on the teen’s ankle.
Doctors warn that if you have an open cut to avoid swimming in untreated water. Also, anyone with diabetes or a compromised immune system could be at a higher risk of infection. If you develop a cut while swimming in untreated water, make sure to wash the wound quickly and carefully.
If you notice a cut, bug bite or soft tissue that is infected, and that the infection appears to be spreading, coupled with a high fever, go to your nearest emergency room right away. These infections can be light-threatening. So, the faster they are caught and treated, the better likelihood for success.
Here are photos of the teen’s leg following several surgeries and skin grafs.
The good news is the boy will not lose his leg. Doctors believe the leg will be fully functional after rehab.
