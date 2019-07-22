



A razor blade was found inside a stuffed animal won at a local carnival in Westminster.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who reported that she attended the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company carnival Saturday evening and had won a stuffed animal after playing a game.

On Sunday, the woman’s dog was playing with the stuffed animal, when she heard a crunch. That’s when she found the razor blade. Luckily the woman’s dog was uninjured.

The stuffed animal came from the Wiffle ball game at the carnival located at 1761 Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster. She was there around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Wiffle ball game was not fire-company owned and the VFD is fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office while they investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company are asking people to check any stuffed animals that were won at the game out of an abundance of caution. The carnival ended Saturday.

Reese VFD posted the following on their Facebook page:

The Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company has been made aware of an unfortunate incident that occured involving a stuffed animal that was recently won on our Carnival Midway. As soon as the Fire Company was made aware of the incident the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and an investigation was opened. It has been determined that the stuffed animal in question was won at a booth that was not owned or operated by Fire Company personnel. While we are deeply saddened to learn of this incident, we are happy to report that no one was harmed thanks to the quick thinking of the adults involved.

We would encourage all parents/guardians to carefully examine any stuffed animals won and contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office if you have questions or concerns regarding the safety and integrity of your prize.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Merson at the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.