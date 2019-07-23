COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County said a 22-year-old Columbia man was charged in the July 20 murder of Taiwon Dashon Dorsey.
Police were called to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia around 1:28 p.m. and found Dorsey suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.
Franck Ngande, 22, of Green Meadow Drive, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, drug possession and the use of a firearm in a felony.
Detectives said the two men were in an ongoing dispute and on the day of the shooting, Dorsey and a friend went to Ngande’s neighborhood and got into a fight. Ngande went inside his home and got a gun and fire multiple shots at Dorsey while his friend ran.
Dorsey was struck once and collapsed while running along Little Patuxent Parkway.
Ngande was arrested Monday without incident. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
