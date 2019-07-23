BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is advising motorists to expect major delays this fall on the westbound Bay Bridge span.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the right lane of the westbound Bay Bridge span will be shut down for almost seven months as the state begins a $27 million project.
The right lane of the westbound span will close from Oct. 1 through April 16, both in 2019-2020 and in 2020-2021.
Limited lane closures will begin after Labor Day and will continue through Sept. 30.
The westbound right lane will be closed during weekdays from 9 a.m. Mondays through 6 a.m. Fridays.
The long-term closure will be lifted temporarily during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Maryland Transportation Authority said that all lanes will reopen during the summer when traffic is expected to increase.
