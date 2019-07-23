Filed Under:Accident, crash into gas pump, Royal Farms, Susquehanna Hose Company

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of an SUV crashed into a gas pump at the Royal Farms off Route 40 in Harford County.

The Susquehanna Hose Company shared photos of the incident on Twitter.

The driver suffered a medical emergency, officials said.

The patient was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Comments