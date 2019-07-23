Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The driver of an SUV crashed into a gas pump at the Royal Farms off Route 40 in Harford County.
The Susquehanna Hose Company shared photos of the incident on Twitter.
#SHCo responded to this single vehicle crash just prior to 7am. The driver suffered a medical emergency, prior to striking the gas pump at Royal Farms on US-40. Crews confirmed the safety valve to the pump was closed & the patient was transported with NLT injuries by @AFDco2MD. pic.twitter.com/GLVHOBonuK
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) July 23, 2019
The driver suffered a medical emergency, officials said.
The patient was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
