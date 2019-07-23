Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins is leading a new research project on a rare, polio-like disease that mostly affects young children.
Johns Hopkins is joining researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to study acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).
The disease can cause paralysis and life-threatening breathing problems.
The research is being paid for by a $10 million contract from the National Institute of Health.
Doctors don’t know what causes AFM and there’s no cure.
Last year was the biggest outbreak yet.
