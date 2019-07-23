BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s well-known by teachers that summer is a time when students forget some of what they learned during the previous school year.

Now, a five-week program in Baltimore is having great success keeping students up to date with what they may have forgotten.

The idea of the program is to pair artists with city teachers.

It is a free summer education program that is meant to keep kindergarten through sixth-grade students learning and to avoid what is known as summer learning loss.

Staci Evans runs the organization that runs Summer Arts and Learning Academy.

“So kids sometimes lose between two and three months of learning from the previous academic year,” Evans said. “That can be really detrimental to children.”

The work may be hard, but third-grader Josiah Massey said, “don’t judge a book by its cover.”

“There’s a saying, don’t judge a book by its cover,” Massey said. “The people are pretty nice.”

Five years ago, the program had 270 students at one location. Now, they have 2,300 at eight locations across the city. They’re finding that they are improving in every important category.