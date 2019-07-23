Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating an armed robbery of a victim who was carrying her 5-week-old son on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim told police that she was in the 1700 block of Webster Street around 1:40 p.m. when she was approached by three suspects.
Suspect 1 pulled a handgun and began striking the victim in the head. Suspect 2 then grabbed her from behind, while suspect 1 took the victim’s phone.
Suspect 3 remained as the lookout during the incident.
All suspects fled the location.
During an area canvass, officials located the suspects in the Inner Harbor. All three suspects are now in custody.
The victim was treated on scene by a medic.
