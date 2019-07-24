(WJZ) — The Boppy Company has recalled two of its baby products due to its potential to create difficulties for breathing when in use.
The company recalled its Boppy® Ebony Floral Head & Neck Support and the Boppy® Heathered Gray Head & Neck Support.
“The Boppy Company is committed to creating simple and beautiful products that comfortably support moms, dads and babies. The cornerstone of all Boppy products is safety and quality. As part of our commitment to safety and quality, we are working in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) to voluntarily recall the Boppy® Ebony Floral Head & Neck Support and the Boppy® Heathered Gray Head & Neck Support (“Products”) because the material used in these two Products can be overstuffed,” the company said in a statement on its website.
Although there have been no reported injuries, consumers should stop the two products and call +1 (888)772-6779 or email info@boppy.com.
If you believe you were affected, please click here for more information.
