(CBS News) — Medical device maker Allergan Inc. is recalling a type of breast implant linked to a rare form of cancer. The company Wednesday announced a worldwide recall of implants with a textured surface.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it called for the removal after new information showed Allergan’s Biocell breast implants account for a disproportionate share of rare lymphoma cases. The move follows similar bans by regulators in France, Australia and Canada. The FDA had ruled earlier this year they could stay on the market.
The FDA is not recommending women with the implants have them removed if they are not experiencing problems.
