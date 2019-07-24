BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-time Super Featherweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was honored at City Hall on Wednesday.
Davis is the first World Champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in almost 80 years.
“It’s people that I see every day that motivates me,” Davis said.
Some of those people joined Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday to honor Davis at City Hall.
All Eyes On Gervonta Davis Ahead Of Homecoming Fight At Royal Farms Arena
“The boxing history of Baltimore dates back over a century, and during that time, our city has produced eight World Champions and numerous top contenders,” Young said. “I’m really excited to cheer our latest champion on as he defends his title right here at home. To honor and commemorate this historic event and to thank Tank for this title fight back home I have a Mayoral saute for Tank.”
Davis is the favorite in his title defense against Ricardo Nunez. This Mayoral saute comes as Davis says he feels more focused than he’s ever been.
“I’ll be 25 in November,” Davis said. “I have a daughter, she turned one the 20th. Just life period maturing me as a man and as a fighter. As for me coming home, I’m humbled a lot. I’m just ready.”
He believes boxing can play an important role in influencing other young lives in Baltimore.
“I was one of those guys who stayed in the gym and stayed hungry,” Davis said. “So boxing did save my life. So making boxing big in the city will save a lot of other kids lives.”
Davis’ fight is Saturday at Royal Farms Arena.
You must log in to post a comment.