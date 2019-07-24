



— A miscommunication at a Missouri Walmart that left a little girl with a cake that read “Happy Birthday, Loser” has gone viral on social media.

The girl’s mother, Melin Jones, shared a photo of her adorable daughter and her “Loser” cake on Facebook last year, but it picked up interest again late last month.

Jones, who lives in Bonne Terre, wrote that she went to Walmart to get a birthday cake made for her daughter Liz, whose nickname is “Lizard.”

“I got her a cake at Walmart and asked the lady to write ‘Happy birthday, Lizard,'” she wrote.

Jones said that she didn’t look at the order form, so it wasn’t until she got home that she noticed something was wrong.

“The lady didn’t hear ‘Lizard,’ she heard ‘loser,'” Jones wrote.

Jones said she was upset at the time, but now she thinks it’s funny.

“I was pretty shocked. I didn’t know what to think at first. Then after the shock wore off, I couldn’t stop laughing,” Jones told USA Today.

Jones grabbed her phone to snap a photo of Elizabeth and the cake and posted it that evening. But she later removed it for fear that the Walmart worker would get in trouble.

Jones said her daughter can’t read yet and “we didn’t tell her what it said EVEN if we did tell her that the cake said loser she doesn’t know what a loser is.”

For the record, Jones did go back to the Walmart and got her daughter a new cake that read “Happy Birthday Elizabeth.”