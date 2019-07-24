BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former longtime NFL players Vonta Leach, Willis McGahee and Lardarius Webb will officially retire as Ravens, the team announced Wednesday.
Leach played nine seasons, including three with Baltimore, seeing action in 139 career games and 78 starts. The three-time Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro helped the Ravens capture a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.
McGahee played 10 years in the NFL and four seasons with the Ravens. He racked up 8,474 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns in 142 career games. He ranks third in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in all-time Ravens history.
Originally selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Webb was one of the Ravens’ more versatile players throughout his nine-year career, seeing time at cornerback, safety, punt returner and kickoff returner. Webb appeared in 127 games, recorded 473 tackles and 15 interceptions. He is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff and interception for a touchdown.
