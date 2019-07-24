BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men died in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore.
The first shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road.
Police were called to the area for a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview where he died early Wednesday morning.
The second shooting happened in the 2600 block of Gatehouse Drive in northwest Baltimore around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on either shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
