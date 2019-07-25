Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy shot and killed in southwest Baltimore Monday has been identified.
Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to Ellicott Drive for a report of a person not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found Carlos Liverpool, Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died minutes later.
Detectives are handing out flyers in the area hoping to find witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.