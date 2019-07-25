WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Police in D.C. are looking for a group of people who assaulted tourists outside a D.C. hotel on July 13.
The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday showing the assault. Police are looking for 14 suspects in the aggravated assault outside the Hilton in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW. The assault happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.
In the video, the group of teens is seen kicking, stomping and spitting on the group of tourists.
The assault happened just steps from where former President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.
Police are offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. CCN #19-123-001.
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE to 50411
