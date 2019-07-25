BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Come for the crab cakes, stay for the music, tunes, food and cocktails!
The fourth annual Trifecta Festival returns to the Maryland State Fairgrounds Saturday.
Like last year, the event is expected to draw a crowd of thousands. There to serve the hungry masses will be Stephen Olert and the Baltimore Crab Cake Company.
“Beer, crab cakes, music, you can’t beat that,” he said. “This is the best festival we do.”
His truck and 40 others will serve up a full menu of diverse dishes ready to be washed down with another Maryland classic.
“Smirnoff crushes, blueberry lemonade crush, orange crush,” said Dave Rather of Mother’s Grille.
There will be crushes for the adults and games and activities for the kids, as well as live music from the Kelly Bell Band.
The event runs from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets at the door for adults are $20 and kids get in free.
More information is available on the event’s website.
