BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a surge of cyclospora infections across the state.
37 of the 42 lab-confirmed cases reported in Maryland so far this year occurred over the last two weeks.
The intestinal illness has been linked to types of imported fresh produce and can be contracted by eating food or water contaminated with fecal matter.
Symptoms, including nausea and fatigue, can last between a few days and more than a month.
Cyclospora cases are also on the rise in other parts of the country.
The latest outbreak could be linked to fresh basil exported by Siga Logistics de RL de CV. The FDA recommends consumers not buy, eat or serve any basil from the company.
