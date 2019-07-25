Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re prone to texting while driving, be aware that on Thursday, police will actively be looking for distracted drivers on I-83 in Baltimore and Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Police, Maryland State Police and Baltimore City Police officers will be patrolling I-83 looking for distracted drivers.
So what’s considered distracted driving?
- Food and drink. Reaching for that drink in the cup holder, or holding a sandwich while maneuvering the roadway is dangerous.
- Music. Reaching for a CD, finding the right station, or looking at your dashboard can lead to a crash.
- Smoking. Lighting up takes a second for your eyes to leave the road.
- Most important and most egregious of all distractions, the cellphone. Don’t text, don’t try to keep up with social media and don’t tweet.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that nine percent of fatal crashes in 2017 were due to distractions. Six percent of those driving when the fatal crash happened were distracted. Eight percent of the distracted drivers were between the ages of 15 and 19 years old.
