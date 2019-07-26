Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Amtrak’s new Acela Nonstop service will cut down the time commuters will spend on the rails, promising a trip time of around two-and-a-half hours between New York City and Washington, D.C.
The nonstop service will offer one train in each direction daily beginning September 23.
The southbound train will leave Penn Station in New York at 6:35 a.m. and reach Union Station in D.C. around 9:10 a.m. A northbound train will reverse that trip, leaving the nation’s capital at 4:30 p.m. daily.
Other details about amenities will be announced sooner to the service’s launch.
