BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This training camp kicks off a new era for the Ravens.

For the first time in more than a decade, they start a season without Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback.

In the words of team owner Steve Bisciotti, “it all falls on Lamar Jackson now.”

Jackson comes into camping having added seven to 10 lbs. of muscle to help fight off 300 lbs. defensive lineman- and maybe to help carry the burden of high expectations.

No longer a rookie, Jackson has playoff experience and he’s now in charge of leading a rebuild Ravens offense.

The No. 8 Jackson jersey has quickly become the Ravens’ bestseller- the most popular among fans in the stands at training camp.

The young quarterback is the picture of popularity- a lot of attention and adulation for a 22-year-old to take in, but he appreciates the love coming at him at an even higher level than what he felt in college.

“It’s been awesome,” Jackson said.

“He just is who he is,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “He doesn’t get flustered, he doesn’t get phased, it’s never too big for him. He keeps it about what’s important- I mean, I’m kind of blown away by that part of it with him.”

The Ravens will host an open training camp to fans at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday.