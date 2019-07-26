BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — A whole day celebrating the finger food that bites back — saucy, spicy, succulent chicken wings? Mark your calendar for July 29 — we certainly have.
Hoodline tracked down the top chicken wing spots in Baltimore, using Yelp data tossed with our own special sauce. So grab your bib and get your wet wipes ready.
1. Delia Foley’s
Topping the list is Delia Foley’s. Located at 1439 S. Charles St. in SBIC, the pub, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Local Fry
Next up is Hampden’s The Local Fry, situated at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152. With 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and Korean spot, offering chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Jazz+Soju
Jazz+Soju, a bar and Korean spot that offers chicken wings and more in Riverside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 114 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 105 to see for yourself.
4. BRD
Over in Remington, check out BRD, which has earned four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chicken shop, which offers chicken wings, sandwiches and more, at 301 W. 29th St., Stall 5.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
