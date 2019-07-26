Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Economic Policy Institute released its updated childcare fact sheets this week that detailed the high cost of childcare in every state.
The report looked at the average cost of care for an infant and a 4-year-old and how childcare fits into a family’s budget.
In Maryland, childcare is more expensive than in-state tuition for a four-year public college.
The average annual cost of infant care in Maryland is $15, 335. That’s $1,278 per month.
Childcare for 4-year-old costs $10,254 or $855 each month.
Maryland is ranked seventh out of the 50 states, while and D.C. is most expensive for infant care.
EPI’s researchers recommend capping families’ childcare expenses at 7% of their income.
