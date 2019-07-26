  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Childcare, Childcare Expenses, Economic Policy Institute, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Economic Policy Institute released its updated childcare fact sheets this week that detailed the high cost of childcare in every state.

The report looked at the average cost of care for an infant and a 4-year-old and how childcare fits into a family’s budget.

In Maryland, childcare is more expensive than in-state tuition for a four-year public college.

The average annual cost of infant care in Maryland is $15, 335. That’s $1,278 per month.

Childcare for 4-year-old costs $10,254 or $855 each month.

Maryland is ranked seventh out of the 50 states, while and D.C. is most expensive for infant care.

EPI’s researchers recommend capping families’ childcare expenses at 7% of their income.

Comments