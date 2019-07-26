Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are renewing their plea for information about a missing man.
Jason Mabee, 44, was last seen early in the morning on July 22, in Ellicott City. His family filed a missing person’s report the next day, and said they are concerned because of recent health issues.
Mabee was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray T-shirt and black socks with no shoes.
Police have checked hospitals, shelters and parks, but have turned up nothing so far.
Anyone with information should call Howard County Police immediately.
