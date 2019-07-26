BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE trucks typically loaded with equipment were loaded with donated clothing on Friday.
Suited to Succeed, Dress for Success Greater Baltimore, provided business attire and accessories to women hoping to enter the workforce.
“It’s not just a suit, it’s an opportunity,” Evelyn Gaines, of Suited To Succeed, Dress for Success Greater Baltimore said. “When you go into that room with the interviewer, you want to look your best, and wearing the appropriate attire really makes you feel yourself.”
They also offered help to prepare job candidates for their future.
“If they need help with their resumes, as far as writing a resume or critiquing it, we’ll review that for them as well,” Gaines said. “If they want us to do a mock interview, we’ll sit down and pretend we are the interviewer.”
Suited to Succeed helps nearly 200 women a month, and on Friday morning, their inventory received a needed boost when they collected nearly 70 bags worth of donated business attire and a $2,000 check from BGE.
“It’s very important for us to encourage other women who are actively looking for jobs,” Claudette Dupont, Project Manager at BGE, said.
If you think you would benefit from Suited To Succeed’s services, or you would like to make a donation, you can find everything you need to know right here.
