BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman made his debut for the Aberdeen Ironbirds on Saturday night.

In his debut, Rutschman went 0-for-5 with one strikeout.

Rutschman was called up from the Gulf Coast League Orioles on July 26.

Rutschman, known for his cannon of an arm behind home plate, was in the lineup as Aberdeen’s designated hitter on Saturday.

The Ironbirds went on to earn their 25th victory of the season with a 5-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades.

