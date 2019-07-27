BEL ALTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is continuing an investigation of a two-vehicle crash on Crain Highway that killed two people, including a 15-year-old in Charles County on Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Crain Highway near Mount Air Road. The names of those who were killed will be released once next of kin notification is made.
The preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Yukon reportedly struck the back of a Toyota Corolla hatchback. The front passenger of the Toyota, as well as a 15-year-old rear seat passenger in the Toyota, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The driver of the Toyota, Houssainatou Boiro, 49, was transported by MSP Aviation Command Trooper 7 to MedStar Washington Medical Center.
The Maryland State Police Gun Center is also assisting the investigation after a loaded 9-millimeter handgun was reportedly recovered from the GMC Yukon.
The driver of the GMC Yukon is identified as Pedro David Garcia, 31, of Yulee, Florida, who was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata.
At this time, investigators report no signs of impairment have been established.
