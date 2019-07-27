BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

One local woman was gifted a rain garden on her 90th birthday to help restore the nature living in her backyard.

Plant by plant, a rain garden slowly came together in Ibby Baynes backyard- a present from volunteers.

“It’s the best present I’ve ever had,” Baynes said.

For decades, Baynes maintained Baynes cove- the boat ramp in her backyard she opened to the public. However, years of use caused erosion.

Saturday afternoon, volunteers from the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, Lockheed Martin and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources met in Baynes’ backyard to build her a rain garden.

“Each rain garden is designed to capture about a one-inch rainstorm, it will absorb all that water with native water-loving plants that are very beneficial to pollinators,” Peggy Perry, of the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy, said.

Baynes said that this gift is one that will keep on giving.

“I’m going to leave the place in great hands, and for the community and for the Chesapeake Bay,” she said.

The Baynes cove boat ramp will remain open, but the work will impact parking availability.