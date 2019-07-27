  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Baltimore County Policetriple shooting, Baltimore News, Crime, Essex, Local TV, Talkers, Triple shooting

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday morning that killed two men and left one injured.

Police said a call came out just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting outside in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane.

When police arrived, they found three people shot, two of whom have since died. One person is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police are still looking for the suspect, but do not have a description at this time.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Comments