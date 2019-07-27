Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday morning that killed two men and left one injured.
Police said a call came out just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting outside in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane.
When police arrived, they found three people shot, two of whom have since died. One person is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police are still looking for the suspect, but do not have a description at this time.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.