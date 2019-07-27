Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens held an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, but the night didn’t end the way quarterback Robert Griffin III would have liked.
The Ravens backup quarterback injured in his hand during the team’s open practice, Sports Director Mark Viviano reports.
Ravens QB RG3 distraught about right hand injury in stadium practice tonight. Lamar Jackson & John Harbaugh concerned. The coach says “say a prayer.” Update & reaction to that & the rest of the practice incl my interview w rookie WR Miles Boykin who had a big nite 11:15pm @WJZ
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) July 28, 2019
The Ravens kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Miami against the Dolphis.
