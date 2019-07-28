Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a triple shooting early Saturday morning that killed two men and left one injured.
Police said a call came out just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting outside in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane.
When police arrived, they found three people shot, two of whom have since died. One person is expected to survive a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police identified the two men killed as Cameron Ross Stenhouse, 26, of Four Winds Way in Essex, and Dennis Christopher Vasquez, 34, of 10th Ave in Parkville.
Police are still looking for the suspect, but do not have a description at this time.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
