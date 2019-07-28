BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were shot in two separate double shootings minutes apart Saturday night, according to Baltimore Police.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Tivoly Avenue shortly at 10:47 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Afterwards, a second shooting victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently being treated.
Investigators believe both victims were in the same block of Tivoly Avenue when they were shot.
Minutes later at 10:56 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Boarman Ave for a double shooting.
The first victim was a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The second victim is a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his back. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
