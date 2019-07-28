Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second homicide is being investigated by police on Sunday after a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore later Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Earlier in the day, another man was shot and killed in the West Baltimore area– and on Saturday night four men were shot in two double shootings.
Two of those men died from their injuries, police said.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
