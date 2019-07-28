Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide Sunday evening in West Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Bruce Street for a report of a shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
