BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in East Baltimore. A 19-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.
Around 3:31 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Luzerne Street for a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived they couldn’t find any shooting victims or suspects. But a short time later, two victims walked into an area hospital for treatment.
A 19-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his foot. The 12-year-old boy was shot in the hand.
Both victims are currently being treated at the hospital for their injuries.
Detectives from Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
