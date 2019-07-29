Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old teenage girl who has been missing since July 22.
Katerin Daniela Murillo Raudales, 16, was last seen by family last Monday when she left her home in the area of Horizon Drive at around 7 a.m.
Credit: Frederick Police Department
She is 5’0 and weighs 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair, police said. They added they are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Raudales’ whereabouts should call the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102 or Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541.
You must log in to post a comment.