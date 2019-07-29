BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore after a 24-year-old man was reported walking into a local hospital seeking treatment for his injuries.
Baltimore police officers responded to the 1800 block of Edmondson Avenue for the report at around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Officers canvassed the area for potential suspects and victims. The officers discovered evidence of a shooting and received information that a possible victim left the area just before they arrived.
Shortly after, they were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was looking for treatment.
The 24-year-old was identified as the victim from Edmondson Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Western District detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.
