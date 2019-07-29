GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body is found in a car in Glen Burnie this weekend.

At around 4:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road for a possible subject in a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the vehicle. Fire personnel pronounced the subject dead.

Officials said factors on the scene indicated the body had been there for some time. The car the remains were in was related to an active missing person’s investigation.

The missing person had last been seen or heard from on July 16. The Anne Arundel County Police took a missing person’s report on the man on July 23, and were actively tracking leads on the missing person.

The man’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner so an autopsy could be conducted to learn the exact cause and manner of death.

Later this weekend, on Sunday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said there was trauma to the body with the manner being homicide.

The vehicle was processed where several items of possible evidence were collected, police said.

The remains have not been identified at this time, and the investigation is active.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.