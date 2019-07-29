Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting in west Baltimore earlier this month.
Donwin Brooks, of Baltimore, was arrested Monday morning in the 2200 block of Linden Avenue.
Police said Brooks shot a 36-year-old man in the upper thigh after a dispute in the 1600 block of West North Avenue on July 19.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
He was taken to Central Booking and is waiting to appear in court.
