  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Donwin Brooks, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting in west Baltimore earlier this month.

Donwin Brooks, of Baltimore, was arrested Monday morning in the 2200 block of Linden Avenue.

Police said Brooks shot a 36-year-old man in the upper thigh after a dispute in the 1600 block of West North Avenue on July 19.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

He was taken to Central Booking and is waiting to appear in court.

Comments