BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — As President Trump put the heat on Baltimore in a series of tweets over the weekend, calling the city a “rat and rodent-infested mess”– it turns out his son-in-law’s company owns and operates many properties in the Baltimore County area.
This fact is not mentioned by the president in any of his tweets- nor that some of these properties are reportedly infested with mice and rats.
Since 2017, there have been 164 complaints resulting in 56 correction notices and citations of a proposed $13,200 in fines, according to Baltimore County spokesman T.J. Smith.
All of these were for livability issues in the Kushner-owned properties, including mold, insect infestations, mice, rats, window or door leaks, inadequate air conditioning or heat.
The properties include:
- Commons at White Marsh
- Cove Village
- Essex Park
- Fontana Village
- Harbor Point Estates
- Highland Village Townhomes
- Riverview Townhomes
- The Apartments at Bonnie Ridge
- The Apartments at Cambridge Court
- The Apartments at Canterbury
- The Apartments at Owings Run
- The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
- Whispering Woods
699 of the units passed annual inspection, while 200 units failed, according to Housing and Urban Development.
Some of these properties with 2017 violations have since been transferred, Smith added.
