LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead early Monday morning after a motorcycle crashed into a trailer in Lothian, Md., Anne Arundel County Fire said.
Firefighters responded to the reported collision in the area of Northbound Route 4 near Talbott Road shortly before 5 a.m.
A motorcyclist struck a box trailer of a Dodge truck while reportedly attempting to make an “unsafe lane change” and was ejected into a utility pole. Firefighters said the victim was a man in his 30s. He has been identified as Christopher Doran Whisman, Jr., of Broomes Island, Md.
He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The driver of the car, Thomas Morsell, was not injured and remained at the scene.
Police said they do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. Drug and alcohol use are unknown pending toxicology results.
You must log in to post a comment.