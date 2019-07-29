Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– City fire crews spend the morning working a string of fires in the Edmondson Village neighborhood.
The first broke out on Mount Holly around 2am, then Lyndhurst Street, Wildwood Parkway and West Franklin.
There were also at least 2 car fires and dumpster fires in the area.
There’s no word on if this is arson yet. The fires are currently under investigation.
As the sun comes up you can really see the damage to the house on Lyndhurst St. pic.twitter.com/UyivfTIQq4
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019
A string of fires are under investigation in the Edmondson Village area of Baltimore. There was at least 4 house fires and 2 car fires. pic.twitter.com/EGlLHpekSF
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 29, 2019
