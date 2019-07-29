Filed Under:Edmondson, Fire, string, Village

Baltimore (WJZ)– City fire crews spend the morning working a string of fires in the Edmondson Village neighborhood.

The first broke out on Mount Holly around 2am, then Lyndhurst Street, Wildwood Parkway and West Franklin.

There were also at least 2 car fires and dumpster fires in the area.

There’s no word on if this is arson yet. The fires are currently under investigation.

