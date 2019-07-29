Comments
Hi Everyone!
Get ready for a short but big league heatwave. Today and tomorrow 95° both days. Heat index today, and tomorrow 103°, and 100° respectively. Code Orange air quality today, and much the same tomorrow Then comes Wednesday with a heat index down to 95°, but the headline mid-week will be possible gusty thunderstorms.
Short-lived heat but like, it seems, every weather shift dramatic numbers or effect.
I hope you had a good weekend, and hope you have a good week. Even though we are ending July and starting August this week there is a whole ton of Summer left. Make it happen!
MB!
You must log in to post a comment.