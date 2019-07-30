  • WJZ 13On Air

By Sean Streicher
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 northbound at the Fort McHenry Toll Plaza.

Five center lanes are blocked there, expect delays.

Cars are moving around the blocked center lanes.

The second vehicle involved appears to be a street sweeper.

