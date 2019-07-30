BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 northbound at the Fort McHenry Toll Plaza.
Five center lanes are blocked there, expect delays.
Here is a look at that crash on 95NB at at Fort McHenry Toll Plaza blocking 5 Center lanes. pic.twitter.com/sqK6B4Zlw6
— Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) July 30, 2019
Cars are moving around the blocked center lanes.
A tractor trailer crash closes lanes and has traffic moving slow on 95N at Ft McHenry toll plaza pic.twitter.com/FI1lJbVlFR
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 30, 2019
The second vehicle involved appears to be a street sweeper.
The second vehicle involved appears to be a street sweeper – multiple lanes remain closed northbound at Ft. McHenry toll plaza – @wjz pic.twitter.com/W9NSq9Ma5k
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) July 30, 2019
BaCity NB I-95 center lanes at the tunnel toll plaza remain blocked from crash response. MDE on scene for fuel spill cleanup. Congestion inside the tunnel. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/p1w65hB2mS
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 30, 2019
