CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Curtis Bay after responding to a shooting early Tuesday morning.
River Locksley Jefferson, of Severn, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and handgun related charges.
Officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the 7600 block of Energy Parkway, and when they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. Two other men at the scene were not injured.
Detectives identified and arrested Jefferson shortly after.
