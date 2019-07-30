  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Crime, Curtis Bay, gun violence, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Severn, Shooting, Talkers

CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Curtis Bay after responding to a shooting early Tuesday morning.

River Locksley Jefferson, of Severn, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and handgun related charges.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to the 7600 block of Energy Parkway, and when they arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. Two other men at the scene were not injured.

Detectives identified and arrested Jefferson shortly after.

Comments