BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Hospital is considered one of the top hospitals in the nation, and now it’s officially ranked third.
The hospital snagged the top-three spot out of more than 4,600 hospitals reviewed for the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospitals list.
The publication also ranked 12 specialities at Johns Hopkins among the top 10 in the U.S.- with three- geriatrics, neurology and neurosurgery, and rheumatology ranked number one.
The Mayo Clinic earned the #1 overall ranking this year, followed by Massachusetts General Hospital at #2.
In addition to its #3 overall ranking, The Johns Hopkins Hospital was recognized in 15 specialty areas, including:
#1 in Geriatrics
#1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery
#1 in Rheumatology
#2 in Nephrology
#2 in Urology
#3 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
#3 in Ophthalmology
#3 in Psychiatry
#4 in Cancer
#5 in Diabetes & Endocrinology
#7 in Gynecology
#9 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery
#12 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery
#13 in Ear, Nose & Throat (tie)
#22 in Orthopedics
Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, said the recognition belongs to everyone who works at the hospital.
“This is a truly amazing feat, showcasing our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients. It is not the accomplishment of one person — or one unit or one department or one floor,” she said. “This recognition belongs to all of us,” Miller said.
You must log in to post a comment.