



Looks like someone else has a hot take on President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Baltimore — calling the city “filthy” and “dangerous.”

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took on Trump latest tweets Monday night during a segment called “Is Donald Trump A Racist?”

READ MORE | Trump calls Baltimore “rat and rodent-infested mess.”

To which Colbert answered, “yes.”

“Some people still aren’t convinced. Not even after his attack of Chairman of the House Oversight Committee and the man watching his white co-workers explain Get Out to him Rep. Elijah Cummings,” he quipped before he started singing his rendition of “God Bless America.”

“God Bless America, except Baltimore,” Colbert sang while impersonating the president. “They’ve got rats there, no MAGA hats there. I avoid it because they are poor.”

After people started calling Trump racist, the president fired back.

“There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Trump claimed people pull the race card when there are no facts, Colbert said, sharing Trump’s next tweet.

“If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke!” Trump tweeted.

Colbert then went onto highlight Trump’s tweets about his former “friend” the Rev. Al Sharpton. Trump called him a “conman” and “troublemaker.”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

“Here’s how out of touch the President is: he thinks ‘hates whites and cops’ is more damming then Al Sharpton hung out with Donald Trump and Don King,” Colbert said.

Colbert then said Trump got his supporters to back him on cable news channels.

Fox News commentator Chris Wallace called out Trump’s comments to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney saying Trump seems to only call out people of color for representing or coming from “infested” area

Mulvaney said Wallace shouldn’t read between the lines.

“I’m not reading between the lines, I’m reading the lines,” Wallace clapped back.

Colbert yelled “Bravo!”

“Chris Wallace just stepped up to Mick Mulvaney and said ‘Hey Mick read between these lines,'” Colbert said, holding up three fingers. “One imagines, one imagines.”

Colbert then highlighted Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s interview with NBC’s Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, where Scott seemed to be at a loss for words to explain Trump’s tweets, only saying, “Look I didn’t do the tweets, Chuck.”