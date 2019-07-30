



President Donald Trump said Tuesday that people from Baltimore and other “Democratic-run” cities have called to thank him since he brought attention to what he called corruption.

“Those people are living in hell in Baltimore,” Trump said. “They’re largely African-American … and they really appreciate what I’m doing, and they let me know it.”

He claimed that “thousands” of people have told the administration they are “thankful” and that African-Americans are “happy as hell” that’s he’s highlighting the “corruption” in the city.

Trump took questions from the media on the South Lawn outside the White House Tuesday morning before he headed to Virginia for Jamestown celebrations. He initially was talking about the U.S.-China trade war, but then the conversation took a turn to his tweets attacking Baltimore and city leadership — including Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Baltimore has been very badly mishandled for many years,” Trump said. “As you know Congressman Cummings has been there for a long time, he’s had a very iron hand on it. It’s a corrupt city, there’s no question about it. All you have to do is look at the facts.”

The president said that the federal government has pumped billions of dollars into the city, but to “no avail.”

“Baltimore is an example of what corrupt government leads to,” Trump added.

Trump also again called the Rev. Al Sharpton a conman and called him a racist.

President Trump says House Oversight Committee Chairman @RepCummings should use his committee to "start doing oversight" on Baltimore https://t.co/CU5Z9wT1uz pic.twitter.com/LoDimznKHD — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2019

“I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

He said that unemployment has been at its lowest ever among African-Americans.

“What I’ve done for African Americans in 2.5 years, no other president has been able to do anything like it,” Trump said.

Trump says Cummings should take his oversight committee and go down to Baltimore and find the “billions that have been stolen.”

Trump said he feels bad for the people of Baltimore and will get involved if they ask.

It’s the fourth day the president has had an opinion on how Baltimore city is run and made remarks about Rep. Cummings’s leadership.