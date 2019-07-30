



It’s the second 2020 Democratic presidential candidate debate of the summer- and Baltimore is getting political with watch parties around the area.

The Democratic presidential candidates will stand together on stage both Wednesday and Thursday night in two groups and tell the country why they should be President of the United States, and if you don’t want to watch alone- you could try to join one of these watch parties.

A local grassroots group Sunrise Movement Baltimore City/County will watch together with snacks in Remsen Hall Room 101 at Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus on Charles Street at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Grand Central Nightclub on N. Charles Street is doing 2020 Presidential Debate Bingo starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bingo cards and daubers are $2 each, or three bingo cards for $5.

The bar will have debate bingo, prizes, cocktails specially curated for the debate and drink specials all night.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign is bringing together his supporters with a watch party in Baltimore from 7:30 to 11 p.m.– but you have to RSVP.

Maryland for Elizabeth Warren will be holding court at the Baltimore Eagle Night Club and Bar on N. Charles Street from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets for the event can be bought on their Facebook page event.

There is also a community event supporting Warren for President with an RSVP required as well.

Mayor Pete has some skin in the debate game too- his supporters are throwing a Mayor Pete for President debate watch party at Mixers Bar in Baltimore.

Mixers will provide pizza and wings, starting at 7:30 p.m., with 50 percent of all sales and further donations will go to Pete For America, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Atomic Books will have a 21 and over watch party on Thursday at Eightbar starting at 7:30 p.m. for the second night of the debates. They said on their Facebook page they are capping the event at 30 people, however, so you’ll have to show up quick to get a spot.