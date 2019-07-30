BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was raped in the parking lot of Loch Raven High School over the weekend, Baltimore County Police confirmed Tuesday.
A woman in the 2000 block of Harford Road in Baltimore was waiting for a bus outside of a gas station and decided to wave a vehicle for a ride instead, BCPD spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.
He confirmed the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The woman realized during the ride the driver was going the wrong direction, and the man driving took her to the empty parking lot at Loch Raven High School in Towson.
Police said he threatened her with a handgun and raped her.
The woman was able to get away and flee toward I-695 and waved down someone to call the police, who met her at a local hospital, Vinson confirmed.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver, four-door Oldsmobile Alero with Maryland tags.
Vinson confirmed they are investigating the incident.
