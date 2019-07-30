Tatis, Reyes, Hosmer Lead Homer Parade In Padres' 8-1 WinRookie Fernando Tatis Jr. drove David Hess' first pitch out of the ballpark and barely had time to put away his batting helmet when Franmil Reyes homered on the second pitch.

Ravens Training Camp | Team Looks To Callahan, McSorley After QB Griffin's Thumb InjuryIt was a hot day for football in Owings Mills, and the hot topic the past couple days has been an injury to backup quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Baseball Report: MLB Trade Deadline UncertaintyThe MLB Trade Deadline comes this Wednesday, and even with the Mets trading for pitcher Marcus Stroman, much is still up in the air.

Redskins Near Crossroads For New Home To Replace FedEx FieldFedEx Field is just 22 years old but a concrete relic of stadiums past, with the clock ticking on its status as an NFL building.